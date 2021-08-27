IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

IMV stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.