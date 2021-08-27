IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.