IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

