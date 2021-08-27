IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $15,295,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $15,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 270.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 550,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM opened at $15.04 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

