IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NSA opened at $55.98 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

