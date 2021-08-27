IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

