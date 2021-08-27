IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBSB. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBSB. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

