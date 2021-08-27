IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 104,131 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,131 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 81,930 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,867,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.82 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81.

