ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

