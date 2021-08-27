Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,684 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of PetMed Express worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 93.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.