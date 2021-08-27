Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

