Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,908 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 41.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 42.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

