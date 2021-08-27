Insider Buying: BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW) Director Paul Alexander Christie bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$10,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,971.30.

BEW stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.23. 11,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.73. BeWhere Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.38.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

