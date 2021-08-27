Insider Buying: OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Director Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Director Yuhang Zhao acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $15,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yuhang Zhao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Yuhang Zhao acquired 4,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520.00.

Shares of ONCS opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.19. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

