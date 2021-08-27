Insider Buying: Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marcus Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00.

NASDAQ VYNT opened at $2.67 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.