Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 337 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.