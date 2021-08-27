Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells 34,778 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.40 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.