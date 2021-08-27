Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $219,606.74 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94.

On Monday, August 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 32 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $4,738.88.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $160.63. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

