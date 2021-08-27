Insider Selling: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NDRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 279,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,823. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.