Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells 15,126 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,782,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

