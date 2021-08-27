Insider Selling: ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells 9,976 Shares of Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 23rd, Cheryl Cohen sold 14,801 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $149,786.12.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76.

IBRX stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 155,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 213.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.7% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 275.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

