Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 1,397 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $61,689.09.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.