Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells 33,779 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,030,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Chesworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00.

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 330,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

