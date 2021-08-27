Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 36,902 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $262.38. 1,171,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,855. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.41. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.