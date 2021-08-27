Insider Selling: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells $11,098.42 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $11,098.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $2.72 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.