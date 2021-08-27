Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 4,050 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $142.83. 1,386,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.12.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

