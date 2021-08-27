Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68.

On Thursday, June 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,682,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.02. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

