Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68.
- On Thursday, June 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36.
Shares of WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,682,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.02. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
