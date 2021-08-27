Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Sells $300,295.00 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZTS opened at $204.02 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 47,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

