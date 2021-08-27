Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.59.

Shares of IPL opened at C$20.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

