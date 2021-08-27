Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.16. 90,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

