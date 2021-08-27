InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:IHG opened at $62.46 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

