Internet of People Hits Market Cap of $654,047.82 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet of People has traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $654,047.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

