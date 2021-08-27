InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 1st (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,456,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,793,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,950,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $495,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

