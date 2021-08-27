Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $541.52.

INTU traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

