Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $541.52.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $552.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.58. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

