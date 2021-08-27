Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.66. 24,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $541.52.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

