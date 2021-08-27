Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $583.00 and last traded at $557.10, with a volume of 48047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $554.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.58. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

