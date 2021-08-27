Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter.

