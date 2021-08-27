Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.
