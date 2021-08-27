Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 293.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.