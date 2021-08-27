Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

PDP stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.63. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

