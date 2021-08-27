Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Purchased by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWMC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $91.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18.

