Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Galecto (GLTO)

8/20/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

8/19/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

8/12/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

8/11/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

8/6/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Galecto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Galecto by 118,463.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 617.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

