Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 607 put options on the company. This is an increase of 947% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $250.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.59. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

