Investors Purchase High Volume of BrightSpire Capital Call Options (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.