Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,547 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,013% compared to the average volume of 588 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

