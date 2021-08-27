iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.