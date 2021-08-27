iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.86

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.86 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 55278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.88.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.