iShares Core High Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,338 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,624% compared to the average daily volume of 113 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.94. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

