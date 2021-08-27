iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.55. Approximately 151,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 162,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

