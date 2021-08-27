iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 1.7% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.80. 248,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $59.91.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.